Here is how WHB (810 AM) initially plans to fill Kevin Kietzman’s spot

Kevin Kietzman let go from 810 for comments on Andy Reid’s family life Kevin Kietzman, the former host of Sports Radio 810 WHB's Between the Lines, made what many called controversial comments on Andy Reid's family life. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Kietzman, the former host of Sports Radio 810 WHB's Between the Lines, made what many called controversial comments on Andy Reid's family life.

Kevin Kietzman’s departure from WHB (810 AM) has left the station needing a replacement for its “Between The Lines” program.

The initial plan is use a rotation of Todd Leabo, Frank Boal, Joshua Brisco and Brad Porter for the “immediate future,” according to a station employee. Brisco and Porter were on the air Monday.

When Kietzman was suspended last Tuesday for a comment about the family of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, the station had Leabo and Boal fill the gap. The “Between The Lines” page at WHB (810 AM) shows Leabo and Shane Summers as “personalities associated with the show.”

Leabo has been with WHB since its inception, while Summers started at the station in 2010, and Brisco is on WHB’s “(Almost) Entirely Sports” on weeknights. Porter, the former Metro Sports/Spectrum Sports anchor, has been doing work at WHB since leaving television. Boal retired as TV anchor in 2017 after a 36-year career. He has been a guest on WHB since then.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WHB made a hire on Monday. Aly Trost, who had done work for Arrowhead Pride and helped with Sporting Kansas City coverage for KCSP (610 AM), is joining WHB.

Trost will be helping with video content creation and will be coming on the “Border Patrol” show in addition to other segments. She also will be used for the station’s Sporting KC and Royals coverage.