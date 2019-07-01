Canadians touched as Royals’ jerseys have their flag for Monday’s game in Toronto

Monday is one of the most important holidays in Canada, which is celebrating with parades, 21-gun salutes and some day baseball in Toronto.

On July 1, 1867, Canada was born, as Mental Floss noted, “when the Constitution Act joined three provinces into one country: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Canada province, which then split into Ontario and Quebec.”





So this is the 152nd birthday for Canada, and the Royals paid tribute for their game in Toronto.

The Royals wore the Canadian flag on their jerseys:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Much love to our neighbors up north. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 1, 2019

Canadians were touched by the gesture. Here is a sample of what they were saying:

Classy move by the @Royals to have a on their jerseys! #LetsGoBlueJays — Brett Lewis (@SirBrettLewis) July 1, 2019

Class act from a class organization. Still doesn’t make up for them beating us in our first playoff appearance but it is a move in the right direction ;) thanks @Royals — Sean (@Max_TO) July 1, 2019

Canadian flags on @Royals uniforms. Classy touch. Thank you — Tim Langton (@TRLangton) July 1, 2019

Very classy! As a Canadian, it's nice to see this on our special day. — TMac (@TMacLovesJMac) July 1, 2019

Thank you for honoring Canada by wearing our flag on your uniform today. — tirabuzon (@tirabuzon11) July 1, 2019

Here is a bit of the celebration in Toronto: