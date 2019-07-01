For Pete's Sake
Canadians touched as Royals’ jerseys have their flag for Monday’s game in Toronto
Monday is one of the most important holidays in Canada, which is celebrating with parades, 21-gun salutes and some day baseball in Toronto.
On July 1, 1867, Canada was born, as Mental Floss noted, “when the Constitution Act joined three provinces into one country: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Canada province, which then split into Ontario and Quebec.”
So this is the 152nd birthday for Canada, and the Royals paid tribute for their game in Toronto.
The Royals wore the Canadian flag on their jerseys:
Canadians were touched by the gesture. Here is a sample of what they were saying:
Here is a bit of the celebration in Toronto:
Comments