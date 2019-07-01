Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returns to Twitter with a comment about the NFL’s fastest player

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill after winning AFC West: ‘We just want to win a Super Bowl’ Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, saying "We are all focused...it feels great, but we just want to win a Super Bowl." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, saying "We are all focused...it feels great, but we just want to win a Super Bowl."

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill frequently offered his thoughts on Twitter before he was suspended by the team on April 25.

Hill last week met with Lisa Friel, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Investigations, as part of the league’s inquiry following a child abuse probe by Johnson County and Kansas officials involving Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.