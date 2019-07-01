For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returns to Twitter with a comment about the NFL’s fastest player
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill after winning AFC West: ‘We just want to win a Super Bowl’
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill frequently offered his thoughts on Twitter before he was suspended by the team on April 25.
Hill last week met with Lisa Friel, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Investigations, as part of the league’s inquiry following a child abuse probe by Johnson County and Kansas officials involving Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
There may soon be resolution to this situation as there is a chance Hill will be with the Chiefs when they open for training camp, which begins July 26 in St. Joseph.
On Sunday, Hill returned to Twitter in response to something he saw.
Free-agent cornerback Charles James apparently watched the “40 Yards of Gold” competition in Florida on Saturday. San Francisco’s Marquise Goodwin won the $1 million first prize.
That led James to tweet:
Hill saw that and tweeted for the first time since March 12:
Goodwin responded:
Guess who also saw that James tweet? Chiefs fans, who let him know they thought he was wrong.
Heck, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris even brought up Hill:
Comments