NFL writer thinks Chiefs’ Harrison Butker could set a single-season record in ’19

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his success is a team effort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his success is a team effort.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed in his first full season as a starter, he’s a threat to break records at any point in a game or season.

There is talk that Mahomes, who is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, could start the 50-50 club, the first man to throw for 50 touchdowns in two seasons.

Mahomes’ teammate Harrison Butker could set a single-season record, writes NFL.com’s Alex Bergman. In an article on the league’s official website, Bergman listed nine single-season or career NFL records that could fall in 2019, and included Butker.

Bergman believes Butker could boot Matt Prater from the history books by making 76 extra points in one season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is part of what Bergman wrote: “(F)or Butker, the kicker from Kansas City, to break Prater’s record of 75 extra points converted, the Chiefs will have to score at least 76 touchdowns in 2019, or five more than they did in 2018, and attempt zero two-point conversions (two fewer). Then Butker has to make 76 extra points. No biggie, for the kicker who led all booters in 2018 with 65 extra points, good for sixth all-time.”





Prater went 75 for 75 in extra-point attempts for the Broncos in 2013, a season that ended with Denver getting thumped by Seattle in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Chiefs fans would love to see their team score 76 touchdowns this season, right? That would be an average of 4.75 per game.

You can read more of what Berman wrote about Butker and the other records that could fall in 2019 by clicking here.