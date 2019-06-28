Watch the highlights from the United States’ 2-1 win over France at World Cup

United States’Megan Rapinoe, middle, is challenged by Spain’s Vicky Losada, left, and her teammate Lucia Garcia during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and US at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. AP Photo

A fast start Friday and a late defensive stand helped the U.S. women’s national team earn a spot in the semifinals of the World Cup.

The United States beat the host nation 2-1 in Paris

Megan Rapinoe scored the first of her two goals in the fifth minute on a nasty free kick. She also scored in the 65th minute and that appeared to end France’s hopes.

But Wendie Renard got one back for France with a goal in the 81st minute. The French pushed for an equalizer but the U.S. defense held strong.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are the highlights from the game, starting with Rapinoe’s first goal:

Here are the other highlights from Fox Soccer: