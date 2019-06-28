For Pete's Sake
Watch the highlights from the United States’ 2-1 win over France at World Cup
A fast start Friday and a late defensive stand helped the U.S. women’s national team earn a spot in the semifinals of the World Cup.
The United States beat the host nation 2-1 in Paris
Megan Rapinoe scored the first of her two goals in the fifth minute on a nasty free kick. She also scored in the 65th minute and that appeared to end France’s hopes.
But Wendie Renard got one back for France with a goal in the 81st minute. The French pushed for an equalizer but the U.S. defense held strong.
Here are the highlights from the game, starting with Rapinoe’s first goal:
Here are the other highlights from Fox Soccer:
