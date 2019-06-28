Brandon Flowers’ split allegiance shows when picking Chiefs-Chargers games in 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

The Chiefs selected Brandon Flowers with a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2013, his final season with Kansas City.

Flowers was cut by the Chiefs the following year and he signed with the Chargers. He played three seasons in San Diego before he was released. A few months later, Flowers retired on Aug. 8, 2017.

Now on the NFL Network, Flowers was tabbed by the network to make game-by-game picks for the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

Flowers had the Chiefs taking an 8-2 record into a “Monday Night Football” game against the Chargers in Mexico City.

It was noted that Flowers spent time with the Chargers and he responded: “I know and that’s why I like the Chargers to win this in Mexico.”

Flowers’ predictions had the Chiefs at 10-5 when they play host to the Chargers in the season-finale at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Week 17, this might be for the division win at home,” Flowers said. “Gotta go with Kansas City.”

So that’s an 11-5 record and a season split with the Chargers, according to Flowers.

You can watch the segment here: