Golf club in Scotland invites women to join for first time in 275-year history

FILE - This is a Sunday July 21, 2013 file photo of Phil Mickelson of the United States holds up the Claret Jug trophy in front of the clubhouse after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield, Scotland. Muirfield voted Tuesday March 14, 2017 to admit female members for the first time in its 273-year history, paving the way for the Scottish golf club to again host the British Open. The Associated Press

Muirfield is one of the oldest golf courses in the world, tracing its history to 1744. And now, for the first time in that 275-year history, it is officially welcoming women to the club.

“It is my great pleasure to announce that 12 women have been formally invited to join the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers this month,” HCEG captain Alistair Campbell said in a statement on the Muirfield website. ”This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club.

“We are delighted now to have completed the extensive renovation of the Clubhouse which includes improvements to the whole building for the first time since 1980. We now have a Clubhouse that matches our world-class golf course.”

In 2017, the club voted 80.2 percent in favor of updating its membership policy to include women, the BBC reported. That came a year after the Royal & Ancient Golf Club banned the course from hosting a British Open because of its policy to exclude women.

Muirfield’s website said the individuals who were invited to become members of the club first had to be proposed and seconded by existing members and five referees. The club’s membership then wrote letters in support of those nominated, a process is the same for men and women.

Twelve women, including “two of whom are overseas candidates,” progressed to this final stage of the approval process and have been invited to join.

“This year marks the 275th anniversary of the club’s first recorded golf competition,” Campbell said in a statement. “We are proud of our club’s rich history but equally excited for its future and the part all of our new members will play in the club’s cherished traditions.”