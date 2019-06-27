Two-year-old girl who was hit by foul ball in Houston is still receiving medical care

Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. shaken after foul ball hits girl In the fourth inning, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. lined a ball down the third-base line and it hit a young girl, who was seated just beyond the protective netting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the fourth inning, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. lined a ball down the third-base line and it hit a young girl, who was seated just beyond the protective netting.

The young girl who was rushed from an Astros-Cubs game last month in Houston after being hit by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Albert Almora Jr. is still continuing to receive treatment.

An attorney representing the family of the 2-year-old girl on Wednesday updated reporters in Houston of her condition.





“A skull fracture in the back of her head, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema which is swelling, she’s had seizures,” attorney Richard Mithoff told ABC-13 in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reported the girl, whose named has not been released, is still having treatment at Baylor College of Medicine’s Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology and “continues to suffer seizures and has an abnormal electroencephalogram reading.”

“She is doing relatively well, but she has had seizure and the abnormal EEG, and so it’s going to be a matter of time” Mithoff told the Chronicle. “It’s too early to tell what kind of residual (damage) there may be, but any time there is a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain involved, it’s a serious matter.

“She is receiving excellent care, and everyone is hoping and praying for the very best.”

ABC-13 reported that the family hasn’t filed a lawsuit against the Astros for this injury, but Mithoff hopes the Astros will consider extending the safety netting at Minute Maid Park. The girl and her family were one section over from where the netting stopped, the station said.





“I know Jim Crane well enough to know that he is a very responsible owner, and I think Jim will do the right thing,” Mithoff told ABC-13.



