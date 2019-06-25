‘This is on me.’ Suspended radio host Kevin Kietzman apologizes following backlash

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses Tyreek Hill’s situation Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the Tyreek Hill situation during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chiefs' training facility in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the Tyreek Hill situation during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chiefs' training facility in Kansas City.

Kevin Kietzman, who was suspended indefinitely Tuesday from appearing on his Kansas City sports talk show “Behind The Lines,” apologized in an audio recording for what he said about Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Monday.

Kietzman posted the 2 minute, 19 second recording to Twitter, which outlined that he made a mistake.

With sincerest apologies to coach Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/sVYpYBChbU — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

“I am sincerely apologizing to Andy Reid and his entire family for my comments yesterday,” Kietzman said. “What I said has been interpreted by many as hurtful, insensitive and cold. And hearing from listeners and re-listening to what I said, I can understand why.

“I can barely find the words to even say out loud what some people believed I was trying to convey. I never mentioned, and would never ever suggest, that Coach Reid was at fault for his son’s tragic death. Or that any parent would be at fault for such an unspeakable tragedy. As a father myself, I cannot image the pain of burying a child. Please know that this was not my intention. It was not even on my mind when I made the comments that I did. And if Coach Reid or any listener interpreted it that way, I again apologize.

“My beliefs on the team’s personnel history are absolutely trivial when compared to actually hurting somebody with my poorly chosen words. I am deeply sorry that I offended so many people, mostly I’m sorry if I hurt Coach Reid, a man I respect greatly. He deserves better than to have something like this happen that brings up terrible memories.

“I have spent a great deal of time and resources over the past several years working with organizations trying to curb the epidemic of teen suicide. I personally know several parents that have lost a child to suicide or heartbreaking accidents. Losing a child will always be my worst nightmare and I feel truly blessed everyday that one of my own children survived a horrible car accident.

“The absolute worst thing I could ever say on the air would be to blame a fellow parent for a tragedy they could not possibly prevent. People who know me, know this. They know my heart. For those that do not, I can’t change what you think of me today, but I can again say that I’m sorry for my comments and pledge to be more considerate when choosing my words going forward.

“This is on me, I’m paid as a broadcaster to be concise in what I say. My words on Monday’s show left open way too many interpretations and I’m the only person responsible for that and the only person to blame. I’ll learn from this mistake and I’ll work hard to do better and I hope to one day regain the trust of Coach Reid and the Chiefs organization.

“I tried to contact Coach Reid earlier this morning to speak with him father to father and personally apologize for any pain I may have caused him or his family. I’m told he’s unavailable today and I understand. I hope he will accept my apology, but I understand if I’m not completely forgiven.

“I hope to be back soon and I thank my friends, family, listeners, sponsors, co-workers and partners that have reached out to support me today.”