For Pete's Sake
Incoming KU freshman throws down monster dunk in final play of high school career
Highlights of 6-foot-9 Blue Valley Northwest F Parker Braun
Christian Braun ended his high school career with a bang.
Braun converted on his final shot as a prep player during Saturday’s KBCA All-Star Game in Salina, Kansas. And Braun made sure he wouldn’t miss because he threw down a thunderous dunk.
Rivals lists Braun, who will play at Kansas this fall, as a four-star recruit for the Jayhawks, and KU basketball fans will undoubtedly smile at this play.
Braun, the former Blue Valley Northwest star, dribbled with his left hand then moved the ball to his right hand while jumping before the dunk.
Here is the play:
Comments