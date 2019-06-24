For Pete's Sake
Here is how to get the Negro Leagues uniforms, caps the Royals and Twins wore Sunday
Not only did the Royals win Sunday, they looked good doing so.
The Royals beat the Twins 6-1 at Kauffman Stadium in the annual Salute to the Negro Leagues and the uniforms both teams wore were beautiful.
Royals players were in throwback 1942 Kansas City Monarchs uniforms while the Twins donned 1908 St. Paul Colored Gophers uniforms.
That ‘42 team included Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil, while the ‘08 Gophers played a reduced schedule of games.
Here is a closer look at the uniforms:
The caps were sold at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, but they are available for purchase at New Era’s site. Here is the link.
Fans can buy the game-used jerseys and pants as part of an auction that will support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. As of Monday morning, the bids ranged from $100 (Twins pitcher Michael Pineda) to $540 (Royals left fielder Alex Gordon). Those items are up for bid at the Major League Baseball auction site. Bids for these uniforms close Sunday, but another batch of uniforms will be auctioned starting Friday.
If you don’t win the auction, Ebbets Field Flannels sells the 1942 Monarchs jerseys and the Gophers jerseys.
