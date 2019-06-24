Here is how to get the Negro Leagues uniforms, caps the Royals and Twins wore Sunday

Royals manager Ned Yost: Dozier looks to be in good shape Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost 's postgame press conference following the team's 6-1 win against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on June 23, 2019. The Royals earned a split of the four-game series with the win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost 's postgame press conference following the team's 6-1 win against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on June 23, 2019. The Royals earned a split of the four-game series with the win.

Not only did the Royals win Sunday, they looked good doing so.

The Royals beat the Twins 6-1 at Kauffman Stadium in the annual Salute to the Negro Leagues and the uniforms both teams wore were beautiful.

Royals players were in throwback 1942 Kansas City Monarchs uniforms while the Twins donned 1908 St. Paul Colored Gophers uniforms.

That ‘42 team included Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil, while the ‘08 Gophers played a reduced schedule of games.

Here is a closer look at the uniforms:

These Monarchs uniforms pic.twitter.com/nd3Te7eTs4 — Sam Lutz (@SamShazam_) June 23, 2019

The helmets are so dope today pic.twitter.com/FFMmNnRrZw — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) June 23, 2019

Throwback threads to honor Salute to the Negro Leagues day in KC! We're wearing St. Paul Gophers uniforms from 1908. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/zN9ViW00tg — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 23, 2019

The caps were sold at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, but they are available for purchase at New Era’s site. Here is the link.

Fans can buy the game-used jerseys and pants as part of an auction that will support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. As of Monday morning, the bids ranged from $100 (Twins pitcher Michael Pineda) to $540 (Royals left fielder Alex Gordon). Those items are up for bid at the Major League Baseball auction site. Bids for these uniforms close Sunday, but another batch of uniforms will be auctioned starting Friday.

If you don’t win the auction, Ebbets Field Flannels sells the 1942 Monarchs jerseys and the Gophers jerseys.