For Pete’s Sake

Strange shapes seen in skies above KC led to Chiefs fans making Mahomes/aliens jokes

Twitter was going crazy with theories about mysterious white, spherical objects floating over Kansas City

Kansas Citians had their eyes to the sky Thursday evening, trying to get a glimpse of two mysterious white, spherical objects floating over the city. By
The National Weather Service in Kansas City was baffled.

Two white spheres were seen in the skies over KC on Thursday night and they likely were just balloons of some sort.

On Twitter, people cracked jokes about aliens who had heard about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

This is a sample of the funny things that people tweeted:

