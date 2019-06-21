Strange shapes seen in skies above KC led to Chiefs fans making Mahomes/aliens jokes

Twitter was going crazy with theories about mysterious white, spherical objects floating over Kansas City Kansas Citians had their eyes to the sky Thursday evening, trying to get a glimpse of two mysterious white, spherical objects floating over the city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Citians had their eyes to the sky Thursday evening, trying to get a glimpse of two mysterious white, spherical objects floating over the city.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City was baffled.

Two white spheres were seen in the skies over KC on Thursday night and they likely were just balloons of some sort.

On Twitter, people cracked jokes about aliens who had heard about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

This is a sample of the funny things that people tweeted:

Perhaps aliens have heard of the legend of Mahomes, and earth has signaled their intention for a higher level of football excellence? They just want a better seat for the show. pic.twitter.com/9BAMIJfA8B — Play Gloria (@victoryontap) June 21, 2019

They've come to take Mahomes home. GTFOH aliens! https://t.co/oEVDIj57Pa — Russ (@RussMendo) June 21, 2019

Did Mahomes overpractice — a bloo (@vlime286) June 21, 2019

Even the aliens wanna catch a glimpse of Mahomes https://t.co/vDHTCO5BBU — Sam Stefanak (@SamStefanak) June 21, 2019

The aliens are coming back for Mahomes!!! — Shannon D Sims (@ShannonDSims) June 21, 2019

aliens are real and they are all chiefs fans — Tekashi Strychnine (@CopSkeleton) June 21, 2019

Even aliens want to watch Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/oNm0TXxs0k — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) June 21, 2019