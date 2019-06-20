Outfielder’s ‘unbelievable’ mental lapse gives minor-league team a weird walk-off win

One good thing about baseball is a player doesn’t have to wait more than a day to get a chance to atone for a mistake.

Anderson Feliz, a right fielder for Triple-A Norfolk, will be happy to get back on the field, because he made a huge mistake Wednesday night.

The Tides, who are the Orioles’ affiliate, led Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Breyvic Valera lined a game-tying double to right field for the RailRiders, who are the Yankees’ affiliate.

Feliz jogged to the ball and then tossed it into the stands. That allowed Valera to advance two bases, which meant he scored the winning run in a 7-6 victory.

In the video, there is that terrible moment when Feliz realizes the mistake he’d made and couldn’t do anything about it.

“What a mistake and a win for the RailRiders all at that same time,” the announcer said. “That is unbelievable.”





It was a brain fart of the highest order:

The Minors gave us one of the weirdest walk-offs you'll ever see. @swbrailriders' Breyvic Valera hits what appears to be a game-tying double, but Norfolk's right fielder forgets how many outs there are....



The loss wasn’t on Feliz alone. The Tides had a two-run lead going to the bottom of the ninth inning but the RailRiders tied the game.