Royals’ Whit Merrifield turned a dazzling unassisted double play on Tuesday

Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield should serve as a reminder that the prospect rankings are sometimes flawed.

Merrifield was never seen as a top prospect in the Royals’ organization, yet he’s won two stolen base crowns and led the majors in hits last season. He’s once again leading the league in hits in 2019 and is unquestionably a star.

On Tuesday night, Merrifield hit a pair of home runs and, according to Twitter user Doug Kern, was just the third Royals player to have six RBIs from the leadoff spot, joining Brian McRae (1991) and Willie Wilson (1979).

Merrifield, who was playing second base for the majority of the Royals’ first 40 games, then shifted to right field when Nicky Lopez was called up from Triple-A Omaha. In the last three games, Merrifield has started at first base, and guess what? He flashed the leather there.

In fact, Merrifield turned an unassisted double play Tuesday thanks to great reflexes on a ball that was hit 94.5 mph off the bat:

It doesn't matter whether he's playing second base, right field, first base or anywhere else — Whit Merrifield is a difference-maker on defense.

And here were the two home runs: