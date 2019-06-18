For Pete's Sake
Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter’s bunt double was first in MLB since Royals player in 2015
Now that’s how to beat the shift.
During the Cardinals’ 5-0 win over the Marlins on Monday night at Busch Stadium, Miami shifted its infield when St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter stepped to the plate.
Carpenter put down a perfect bunt that left Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez running to the outfield grass to field the ball.
Yep, the outfield grass.
Here is the video from the Cardinals:
Jayson Stark of The Athletic noted that the last bunt double in the majors came from former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar during a game in 2015:
