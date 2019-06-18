For Pete's Sake

Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter’s bunt double was first in MLB since Royals player in 2015

St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 17, 2019, in St. Louis. L.G. Patterson AP Photo

Now that’s how to beat the shift.

During the Cardinals’ 5-0 win over the Marlins on Monday night at Busch Stadium, Miami shifted its infield when St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter stepped to the plate.

Carpenter put down a perfect bunt that left Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez running to the outfield grass to field the ball.

Yep, the outfield grass.

Here is the video from the Cardinals:

Jayson Stark of The Athletic noted that the last bunt double in the majors came from former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar during a game in 2015:

