For Pete's Sake
FSKC’s Joel Goldberg dodged a foul ball headed for his face during Royals’ game
You’ve seen fans dive over seats (or one another) in pursuit of a foul ball at a baseball game, but Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg has no such desire.
Goldberg had an opportunity to grab a foul ball that was hit his way Monday night during the Royals’ 6-4 win over the Mariners in Seattle. Instead he got out of the way.
In the bottom of the first inning, Goldberg was in a camera bay next to the Royals dugout when Mariners outfielder Domingo Santana hit a foul ball that would have hit Goldberg in the face had he not moved.
But Goldberg did move, and the ball harmlessly scooted past him.
“He almost made a play,” Rex Hudler said.
“No he didn’t,” Ryan Lefebvre deadpanned as Goldberg shook his head.
Goldberg later tweeted: “Paid to talk, not make plays! #KeepItOffYourLip”
Smart man.
