ESPN’s Molly Qerim makes human resources joke after LaVar Ball’s comment

LaVar Ball. The Associated Press

Big Baller Brand mogul LaVar Ball was a guest Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” ostensibly to talk about the Lakers trading his son Lonzo Ball to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Ball had some hot takes* about the deal over the weekend, but his visit to ESPN was overshadowed by what he said to Molly Qerim.

*No surprise, right?

Qerim asked if she could change gears in the conversation and Ball responded: “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

After a pause, Qerim responded: “Let’s stay focused here” as Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman kept quiet.

Lavar Ball really just made this comment to Molly Qerim on live TV. Props to Molly for the way she handled it. #FirstTake pic.twitter.com/BIP6Kwc777 — Dave Barabas (@barabas_dave) June 17, 2019

Qerim later quipped that she would be calling human resources:

Molly Qerim jokes about calling HR after awkward exchange with LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/4NMhhyBFxd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

Former ESPN broadcaster Jemele Hill tweeted about Ball:

Kudos to Molly Querim for the professional way she handled LaVar Ball after his inappropriate comment. Maybe ESPN will have finally learned its lesson about putting him on TV. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 17, 2019

Other viewers were not happy with him either:

@maxkellerman aren't you going to defend Molly? Loudmouth Lavar owes her an apology — Matthew Geary (@MatthewGeary5) June 17, 2019

Get this dude off tv — Mike Mike (@Mykemyke44) June 17, 2019

It watched LaVar this morning and cringed when he said that to Molly. Totally disrespectful and uncalled for. #loosecannon — Kirk Cartozian (@kirkcartozian) June 17, 2019

Keep Lavar Ball off of television. Gross — Vanessa Moore (@Vanessa_Moore42) June 17, 2019