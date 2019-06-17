‘Rock Chalk Jayhawk’ rang out after Gary Woodland hit shot at 18th hole

Gary Woodland claims first major championship at U.S. Open Gary Woodland won his first major at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gary Woodland won his first major at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The numbers haven’t been released, but here’s guessing the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a ratings winner in Kansas City.

Fans of Washburn and KU were thrilled to see Gary Woodland win his first major, and many others from the area were rooting for him as well.

Woodland, who was born in Topeka and played basketball for the Ichabods before transferring to KU to join the Jayhawks golf team, held off a charge from Brooks Koepka and won the U.S. Open.

From the opening tee to the 18th, there were fans wearing KU colors or saying “Rock Chalk” all around Woodland. That included the fairway on the final hole at Pebble Beach, California.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When Woodland hit his second shot, a fan let out of long and loud “Rock Chalk Jayhawk” that was easy to hear on Fox’s television coverage:

Check out this clip from U.S. Open Golf: U.S. Open final-round play https://t.co/82pcoHAC7L #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) June 17, 2019

Jim Marchiony, the associate athletic director at KU, tweeted:

KU athletic director Jeff Long tweeted:

Happy Fathers Day @GaryWoodland and Congratulations!! Rock Chalk!!! — Jeff Long (@jefflongKU) June 17, 2019

Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley tweeted:

Another quarterback tweeted this:

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt shared this:

Gary Woodland is one of the best guys in a tour full of them. Huge sports fan, regular dude. This will be very well received. Had to hold off the baddest man in the sport at the moment....and did....at Pebble. What a way to become a major champion. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 17, 2019

President Trump tweeted this:

Congratulations to Gary Woodland in winning the United States Open Golf Championship. Fantastic playing, great heart - there will be more in Gary’s future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019





