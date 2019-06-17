For Pete's Sake
‘Rock Chalk Jayhawk’ rang out after Gary Woodland hit shot at 18th hole
Gary Woodland claims first major championship at U.S. Open
The numbers haven’t been released, but here’s guessing the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a ratings winner in Kansas City.
Fans of Washburn and KU were thrilled to see Gary Woodland win his first major, and many others from the area were rooting for him as well.
Woodland, who was born in Topeka and played basketball for the Ichabods before transferring to KU to join the Jayhawks golf team, held off a charge from Brooks Koepka and won the U.S. Open.
From the opening tee to the 18th, there were fans wearing KU colors or saying “Rock Chalk” all around Woodland. That included the fairway on the final hole at Pebble Beach, California.
When Woodland hit his second shot, a fan let out of long and loud “Rock Chalk Jayhawk” that was easy to hear on Fox’s television coverage:
Jim Marchiony, the associate athletic director at KU, tweeted:
KU athletic director Jeff Long tweeted:
Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley tweeted:
Another quarterback tweeted this:
ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt shared this:
President Trump tweeted this:
