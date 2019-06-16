Royals’ Martin Maldonado wore a tie on his catching gear during Father’s Day game

Martin Maldonado stepping into everyday catcher’s job with Royals Catcher Martin Maldonado spoke to reporters following his first spring training game with the Kansas City Royals in Arizona on March 19. Maldonado signed with the Royals on March 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Catcher Martin Maldonado spoke to reporters following his first spring training game with the Kansas City Royals in Arizona on March 19. Maldonado signed with the Royals on March 11, 2019.

Rule 3.03(c) of the Major League Baseball rulebook states: “No player whose uniform does not conform to that of his teammates shall be permitted to participate in a game.”

So technically, Royals catcher Martin Maldonado shouldn’t have been allowed to wear a tie* during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

*Yeah, a tie ... a clip-on, no less

But, c’mon, this was a cool way to commemorate Father’s Day. And, it’s probably never been done in the history of baseball.

The color of the tie matched Maldonado’s chest protector and this wasn’t just a one-inning thing. Maldonado wore the tie through the game.

This HAS to be a first. Martín Maldonado is sporting a tie over his catcher's gear and it's incredible. #AlwaysRoyal | #Royals pic.twitter.com/My74ZhE1Vz — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) June 16, 2019

Maldonado wrote the names of a bunch of people on the tie. Here is a closer look at it from Twitter user Addison Walton: