Here are newspaper covers after Raptors won NBA Finals

Have you ever wondered what the nickname of the Toronto Raptors might be if Michael Crichton had never written “Jurassic Park”?

OK, maybe it’s just me.

Toronto is the Raptors and, unsurprisingly, some newspapers played off the dinosaur nickname with their headlines Friday, one day after Toronto beat Golden State 114-110 and won the NBA Finals.

Twitter user Sports Front Pages shared a bunch of the Canadian papers headlines.

This is from the Toronto Sun:

The Toronto Sun after the Raptors capture their first NBA championship #NBAFinals #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/h50ShWMSiq — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) June 14, 2019

Here are two from the Toronto Star:

The Toronto Star after the Raptors win the NBA title#WeTheNorth #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/g9YFfCO6J2 — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) June 14, 2019

Toronto Star sports page after the Raptors win it all pic.twitter.com/7Cm20dfuiH — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) June 14, 2019

John Crutchmer shared this from his newspaper, the New York Times:

cover of friday's @nytsports final editions after the raptors won the n.b.a. championship: party like it's 70 million b.c. (@thesteinline wrote the deadline story and @sae722 had the headline) pic.twitter.com/CAnMxP4oNN — Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) June 14, 2019

This was the cover from the San Francisco Chronicle: