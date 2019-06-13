Exasperated Brazilian goalie had funny reaction to teammates not lining up properly

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

There are times when your coworkers can just be a pain, right? Everyone* has experienced those frustrating moments when they are left feeling exasperated.

*Except me. I love everyone at The Star

Brazil goalie Barbara had just such a moment Thursday during her team’s 3-2 loss to Australia at the Women’s World Cup in France. She was trying to get a wall set up before a free kick and it seems Barbara’s teammates weren’t getting it right.

The cameras caught Barbara putting an arm on her waist and, after things were in place, shaking her head in disgust.

It was a funny moment and the broadcasters had a chuckle: