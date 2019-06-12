For Pete's Sake
‘How in the world did he stay on the bag?’ Terrance Gore shows amazing agility on steal
Royals’ Terrance Gore attempts to explain his acrobatic slide
Royals outfielder Terrance Gore arrived at third base ahead of the tag of Tigers third baseman Brandon Dixon. Still, there was a pregnant pause before Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre would call Gore safe.
Gore, who came on as a pinch runner with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Detroit, sped into third base on a steal attempt. His momentum almost carried him off the base.
Almost.
Gore showed great agility to keep a foot on the bag and was safe. He then scored on a single by Cheslor Cuthbert and broke a 2-2 tie.
“How in the world did he stay on the bag?” Lefebvre asked.
Here is the play from FSKC:
After the game, Gore was asked how he stayed on the bag: “That’s a great question. Nobody knows. I don’t even know.”
While Gore was talking, fellow outfielder Billy Hamilton was shouting “No one knows!”
