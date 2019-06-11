For Pete's Sake
‘Desi’s got strength.’ Rockies player hit the longest home run of 2019 on Monday
Ian Desmond wasn’t in the Rockies starting lineup on Monday night for their game against the Cubs.
So, Desmond may have thought he was getting a night off. Instead he ended up hitting the longest home run of the 2019 season.
Desmond pinch hit in the seventh inning with the score tied at 4-4. Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery threw a breaking pitch that was clocked at 80 mph. The ball came off Desmond’s bat at 110.8 mph and cleared the stands, landing on the concourse at Coors Field, traveling an estimated 486 feet.
That makes it the longest home run hit in 2019.
“That ball was crushed. It was a hanging breaking ball,” Rockies manager Bud Black told MLB.com. “Desi put a good swing on it. Desi’s got strength.”
Here is the homer:
Desmond took his place atop the list of the longest home runs hit this year:
