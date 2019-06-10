A Brewers fan won a car thanks to this mammoth Mike Moustakas home run

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar became free agents after the 2017 season. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the Royals' 2015 World Series championship team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar became free agents after the 2017 season. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the Royals' 2015 World Series championship team.

Statcast estimated this home run at 419 feet, but that seems a bit on the short end.

Whatever the case, this much is true: Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas crushed a pitch from Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano during Sunday’s game at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

The ball landed on a Toyota RAV4 parked beyond right-center field as part of a promotion. That meant a fan at the park won a car (hopefully not that actual vehicle, because it undoubtedly has a dent).

Fox 47 reported the lucky fan is a season-ticket holder named Mark Gruber. The station said the contest is in its sixth year at Miller Park and it’s the first time anyone has hit the car.

“That’s the first time for me,” Moustakas told reporters when asked about winning a car for a fan. “It’s pretty cool, thought. Definitely something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Moustakas, who was part of the 2015 World Series championship team and is the Royals’ single-season home-run record holder, has 20 home runs on the season and four in his last four games.

