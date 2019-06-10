For Pete's Sake
Madison Bumgarner roasted after telling Dodgers’ Max Muncy how to act after homer
All the scoring in Sunday’s Giants-Dodgers game came in the first inning.
Los Angeles first baseman Max Muncy hit a solo homer off San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner, and the Dodgers won 1-0 at Oracle Park.
Muncy hit the ball 426 feet and it landed in McCovey Cove beyond right field. It’s part of San Francisco Bay. Muncy didn’t sprint out of the box as he admired the home run.
That rankled Bumgarner as you can see in this video:
After the game, Muncy was asked about the exchange and he said Bumgarner told him: “Don’t watch the ball, you run.”
Muncy’s response was straight fire: “If you don’t want me to watch the ball, you can go get it out of the ocean.”
End of conversation.
