St. Louis newspaper accidentally shares ads calling Blues the Stanley Cup champs

St. Louis Blues fans get warmed up for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Finals The atmosphere was festive as St. Louis Blues fans gear up for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The atmosphere was festive as St. Louis Blues fans gear up for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins.

Do you believe in jinxes? If so, then Blues fans might be really mad at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Before the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the newspaper accidentally posted ads to a subscriber-only e-edition. Those ads apparently had been readied in case St. Louis wins the championship.

Screenshots of those ads were then shared on Twitter.

There was an Enterprise advertisement congratulating the Blues on the victory, and a letter for Blues chairman Tom Stillman to fans that said in part: “Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you. All of us will remember where we were, what we did, and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

ESPN’s Randy Scott shared these screenshots:

The Post-Dispatch responded to a reader who noted the ads on their e-edition: