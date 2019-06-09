For Pete's Sake
Former Red Sox star David Ortiz reportedly shot while in Dominican Republic
Multiple reports said former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot Sunday while in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz, who is from the Dominican Republic, retired from Major League Baseball after the 2016 season. Jose Monegro of the newspaper El Dia tweeted that Ortiz was shot during a burglary at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. He had been taken to a hospital and a suspect was arrested.
The news station CDN 37 initially reported Ortiz had been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. However, a witness told the station that Ortiz had signing autographs when he was shot in the back and the bullet went through his stomach.
ESPN’s Marly Rivera also reported that Ortiz had been shot in the back and the bullet went through his body:
Boston Globe reporter Alex Spier tweeted this based on a report from a Dominican journalist:
So Ortiz was apparently responsive before going into surgery.
CDN37 tweeted that that one of the doctors said Ortiz was “out of danger.”
