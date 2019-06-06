Chiefs’ Eric Fisher did battle with Broncos’ Von Miller ... in the great outdoors

Eric Fisher and Von Miller battle it out in New Mexico Chiefs Pro Bowl Lineman Eric Fisher and Broncos Super Bowl MVP Von Miller met up in New Mexico to compete in a series of head-to-head outdoor challenges to determine who could truly outwork the other. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs Pro Bowl Lineman Eric Fisher and Broncos Super Bowl MVP Von Miller met up in New Mexico to compete in a series of head-to-head outdoor challenges to determine who could truly outwork the other.

Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher and Broncos linebacker Von Miller have gone head-to-head multiple times in the NFL.

Despite some undoubtedly intense battles, they’re apparently friends off the field, too.

So when the apparel company Carhartt asked Miller to take part in an outdoors activity in New Mexico, Miller asked if Fisher could join in the fun.

The Carhartt folks then decided to pit the two in three competitions: fly fishing, archery and ... cooking. It’s called the “Back to the Land” competition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Each of the events came down to the wire before Miller prevailed in two of the three. However, Fisher got in some trash talking during the competition, which you can see above.