Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet debates Rich Eisen about potential NFL OT rule change

Chiefs Andy Reid would have liked offensive opportunity in overtime Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would have liked another opportunity to score in overtime, during Sunday's January 20, 2019 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. He says he supports the league rules on overtime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would have liked another opportunity to score in overtime, during Sunday's January 20, 2019 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. He says he supports the league rules on overtime.

After their loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs proposed a change to the NFL overtime rule that would allow both teams to get the ball after regulation.

It wasn’t voted on at last month’s NFL owner’s meeting, but the Chiefs plan to tweak the idea and resubmit it for the 2020 season.

Actor Eric Stonestreet, the Kansas City, Kansas native who stars on “Modern Family” and is one of the Big Slick co-hosts, debated a potential rule change while visiting “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week.

“I’ve been thinking for a long time before I was a victim of it, my team was a victim of it, that it needed to be changed,” Stonestreet said with a chuckle. “I just feel like the notion of the nature of game that ends in a tie, wouldn’t it make the most sense that each team gets a chance to touch the football?”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Eisen’s response: “The issue with that is ... if the Chiefs had gotten the ball in that game, they would have had the benefit of going for it on every fourth down, which the team who touches the ball first would not have the benefit of that.”

Stonestreet then said perhaps each team should have a chance to get the ball at the 35-yard line. Eisen asked if that wouldn’t penalize a team with a good kick returner.

“The notion of a offensive and defensive struggle means that each team gets a chance to score a touchdown,” Stonestreet said.

“The college game, to me, removes such an important part of game, which is special teams,” Eisen responded. “So that’s the issue for me.”

Eisen also asked a question many fans posed after the AFC Championship Game: Couldn’t the Chiefs defense just have stopped the Patriots in overtime? That would have given Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a chance to touch the ball.

“The nature of why we’re here (overtime) either proves you’ve been very good at it, meaning it’s 7-7, or not very good at it, which is 35-35 or 40-40 or whatever it is,” Stonestreet said. “What was the score of the Chiefs-Patriots? I blocked it out. I can’t remember what it is (it was 37-31).

“What I’m saying is that because the defense of the Chiefs wasn’t able to stop the Patriots for the whole game, then it really comes down to ... we haven’t stopped them, so now it’s just a coin flip. Now you’re putting the game in the hands of just a coin flip. Well, our defense wasn’t able to stop the Patriots, the Patriots defense wasn’t really able to stop us, so let’s go mano a mano again.”

It’s an interesting argument.

Here is a segment that was shared on Twitter of the two debating the issue: