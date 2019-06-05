Benches clear at minor-league game after player bunts to break up no-hitter in ninth

The ongoing debate about the so-called unwritten rules in baseball continued Tuesday night at a minor-league game in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Trenton Thunder, a Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, was being no-hit in the ninth inning of its game against the Hartford Yard Goats, who are a Colorado Rockies affiliate.

Hartford’s fourth pitcher of the night, Ben Bowden, had recorded the first out in the ninth inning when Matt Lipka stepped to the plate. The Yard Goats led 3-0 at the time, so Lipka dropped a bunt down the first-base line in an attempt to start a rally.

Bowden got to the ball late and Lipka was safe, breaking up the no-hitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is the bunt that broke up the @GoYardGoats no-hit bid in the 9th. What does Hartford starter Rico Garcia think of it? https://t.co/JKJTmZDBEb pic.twitter.com/24r6ZHwEj4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 5, 2019

According to MiLB.com, Bowden and some other Yard Goats players had words with Lipka after the game.

“It is what it is,” starter Rico Garcia told MiLB.com’s Chris Bumbaca. “(Lipka) was doing what he had to do. And we were really passionate about getting the no-hitter. It is what it is. I can’t really speak for what he was trying to do or what he was trying to accomplish. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get the no-hitter. Emotions were high after.”

This video shows the benches clearing after the game as players confronted one another on the field:

Aftermath of a near fight at the end of the @GoYardGoats and @TrentonThunder game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. 3-0 win for the Goats allowing only one hit as a team. #NoGoatsNoGlory #Pride #NBCCT @NBCConnecticut @GLucivero pic.twitter.com/N1QL5XUWFo — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 5, 2019

The debate, unsurprisingly, continued on Twitter:

#Yankees’ Matt Lipka you better wear al the EvoSheild crap you can find tomorrow! #bushleague — Craig Stites (@CoachStites) June 5, 2019

As long as one team continues to do whatever it can to try to keep you from getting a hit, it's common sense for you to continue to do whatever you can to get on base-- regardless of the score, the circumstances, or baseball tradition. — Bruce Remick (@BruceRemick) June 5, 2019

Evidently it’s an organizational thing because Matt Lipka of the Trenton Thunder bunted to end a no-hitter. He should be cut immediately. That’s a cardinal sin of baseball! — Jacob Valk (@RealJacobValk) June 5, 2019

....and if he were to bunt in the 5th, 6th, 7th inning? Nobody would have said a word. Nice bunt! — David Stoll (@BelAirDave) June 5, 2019