‘Not sure I’ve seen that before.’ Mariners’ defensive mistake baffles announcer

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) crosses the plate to score on a fielder’s choice ball hit by Yuli Gurriel after Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, right, was out of position for the throw home by Mariners’ shortstop Dylan Moore during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Some people have taken up the cause of Major League Baseball adding a Team Error to the official stats.

There are times when an out should have been recorded, but through the fault of no one player, that fails to happen.

A good example of that happened Monday night during the Astros’ 4-2 win over the Mariners in Seattle. Houston had runners on the corners with one out in the sixth inning. The Astros’ Yuli Gurriel grounded to Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore, who opted to throw out Alex Bregman who was trying to score from third.

One problem: Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez thought Moore would start a double play and went to back up first base.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So Moore’s throw home went to no one.

“Wow. I’m not sure I’ve seen that before,” said a Mariners announcer in the clip before: