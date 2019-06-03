Current, former Royals remember Yordano Ventura on what would have been his birthday

Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura’s funeral The funeral procession for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball. Catcher Salvador Perez was among those who eulogized Ventura on Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The funeral procession for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball. Catcher Salvador Perez was among those who eulogized Ventura on

It’s been nearly 2 1/2 years since Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

Ventura would have turned 28 on Monday, and it’s hard to believe sometimes how young he was at the time of his death.

The 2019 season would have been the final year of a contract Ventura signed in 2015, and as The Star reported, the remaining $20.25 million of the deal has not been paid.

Ventura’s birthday didn’t go unnoticed by the Royals or some of his former teammates.

Here is what was shared Monday on social media:

You are always in our hearts. Happy Birthday, Yordano. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/ZvdYfB3QxA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 3, 2019