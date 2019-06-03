For Pete's Sake
Current, former Royals remember Yordano Ventura on what would have been his birthday
Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura’s funeral
It’s been nearly 2 1/2 years since Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.
Ventura would have turned 28 on Monday, and it’s hard to believe sometimes how young he was at the time of his death.
The 2019 season would have been the final year of a contract Ventura signed in 2015, and as The Star reported, the remaining $20.25 million of the deal has not been paid.
Ventura’s birthday didn’t go unnoticed by the Royals or some of his former teammates.
Here is what was shared Monday on social media:
