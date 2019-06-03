Warriors players taunt Drake in tunnel after Game 2: ‘See you in the Bay, Aubrey’

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompon heckle Drake after Warriors win Game 2 Golden State Warriors players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson heckle Drake after his Toronto Raptors lost Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golden State Warriors players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson heckle Drake after his Toronto Raptors lost Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

The rapper Drake has been a visible presence in the NBA playoffs as he supports the Raptors.

He gave Toronto coach Nick Nurse an in-game shoulder rub during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, grabbed a piece of lint from Steph Curry’s hair in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and heckled Warriors players.

But the Warriors gave it back to Drake on Sunday night after their 109-104 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant, who has yet to play in the series because of an injury, and Klay Thompson, who left Game 2 in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, spotted Drake in the tunnel and poked fun at him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They can be heard in the video above saying: “See you in the Bay, Aubrey” (Drake’s full name is Aubrey Drake Graham) and “You weren’t talking tonight.”