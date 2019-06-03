For Pete's Sake
Warriors players taunt Drake in tunnel after Game 2: ‘See you in the Bay, Aubrey’
Kevin Durant and Klay Thompon heckle Drake after Warriors win Game 2
The rapper Drake has been a visible presence in the NBA playoffs as he supports the Raptors.
He gave Toronto coach Nick Nurse an in-game shoulder rub during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, grabbed a piece of lint from Steph Curry’s hair in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and heckled Warriors players.
But the Warriors gave it back to Drake on Sunday night after their 109-104 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant, who has yet to play in the series because of an injury, and Klay Thompson, who left Game 2 in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, spotted Drake in the tunnel and poked fun at him.
They can be heard in the video above saying: “See you in the Bay, Aubrey” (Drake’s full name is Aubrey Drake Graham) and “You weren’t talking tonight.”
Comments