Texas A&M baseball player hits rare ‘Golden Homer’ in NCAA Regional
Here’s a baseball term that doesn’t get mentioned all that often: Golden Homer.
I’d never heard the term before Bryce Blaum stepped to the plate for Texas A&M with two outs in the ninth inning and the Aggies trailing West Virginia by three runs on Sunday. Blaum hit a walk-off grand slam and Texas A&M beat the Mountaineers 11-10 in an NCAA Regional game in Morgantown.
That’s called a Golden Homer.
The circumstances of Blaum’s home run make it possible no one has accomplished the feat and possibly no one else ever will. Because the game was part of a regional, Blaum hit the grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning on the home field of the team he beat: West Virginia.
The Aggies trailed 9-1 at one point in the game but completed the comeback thanks Blaum’s blast.
“That was something you dream of when you’re a little kid in the backyard, getting that chance and the opportunity,” Blaum told ESPN. “And what a way, what a narrative to end it — 3-2, runners are going, two outs, their best guy on the mound, and — I honestly I don’t know what happened after I hit it. Everything was a blur.”
Here is the home run:
Alas, the good vibes for Texas A&M didn’t last long as the Aggies lost to Duke later on Sunday and were eliminated.
