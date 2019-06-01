Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes chugged his, uh, beverage and Blues fans loved it

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes in 2018 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.

The Chiefs will play the Green Bay Packers twice in the coming months, with a game scheduled for preseason and the regular season.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers are likely to chat at some point, and who knows? Perhaps the conversation will turn to downing drinks.

You may have seen Rodgers’ failed attempt to chug a beer at last month’s playoff game between the Bucks and Raptors (and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s response).

Well, Mahomes showed his ability to down a beverage on Saturday night. Mahomes was in St. Louis for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, and he was shown on the scoreboard.

Fans in the Enterprise Center cheered for Mahomes and the applause increased as Mahomes finished off his drink. There’s no way of knowing if it was a beer, but the Blues fans loved it.

Raul Martinez, the Sports Director at NBC 10 in Boston, shared this video on Twitter:

Hey now.#Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes in the house!

Chugged a beer.

Not sure how full it was, but still better than Rodgers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NKddIFftDC — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 2, 2019

