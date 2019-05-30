Cricket player makes ‘one of the greatest catches of all time’

A baseball and ball used in cricket are roughly the same size, although a cricket ball weighs a bit more.

In cricket, the fielders don’t use gloves, which makes this catch noteworthy.

During the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, England’s Ben Stokes made a one-handed, diving catch of a line drive that would have impressed former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Chances are you don’t watch a lot of cricket, but England captain and Sky Sports commentator Nasser Hussain called this “one of the greatest catches of all-time.”

Here is video of the play against South Africa:



