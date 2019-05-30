Blues fans finish national anthem after audio problem before Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues fans sing National Anthem when game feed goes out at Stanley Cup watch party Fans of the St. Louis Blues gathered at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri, to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals on May 29, but were forced to improvise during the National Anthem. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of the St. Louis Blues gathered at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri, to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals on May 29, but were forced to improvise during the National Anthem.

It’s going to be a wild scene Saturday night in St. Louis when the Blues play host to a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time since 1970.

St. Louis fans are clearly excited about the Blues, and packed the Enterprise Center to watch a feed of the first two games of the series this week.

On Wednesday night, there was a problem with the audio while the national anthem was being performed in Boston.

No worries. Blues fans at the Enterprise Center didn’t need the audio. The fan voices could be heard clearly.

It was a cool moment.