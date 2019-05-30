For Pete's Sake
Blues fans finish national anthem after audio problem before Stanley Cup Final
It’s going to be a wild scene Saturday night in St. Louis when the Blues play host to a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time since 1970.
St. Louis fans are clearly excited about the Blues, and packed the Enterprise Center to watch a feed of the first two games of the series this week.
On Wednesday night, there was a problem with the audio while the national anthem was being performed in Boston.
No worries. Blues fans at the Enterprise Center didn’t need the audio. The fan voices could be heard clearly.
It was a cool moment.
