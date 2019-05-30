Tim Anderson tweets simple message after White Sox finish sweep of Royals

Royals manager Ned Yost: We had no animosity toward Tim Anderson Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to Glenn Sparkman getting ejected for hitting Tim Anderson and his team's 8-7 loss to the White Sox in Chicago on May 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to Glenn Sparkman getting ejected for hitting Tim Anderson and his team's 8-7 loss to the White Sox in Chicago on May 29, 2019.

Tim Anderson didn’t write a single word in a tweet Wednesday night, but the message was clear.

Anderson, the White Sox shortstop, was hit by a pitch during Chicago’s 8-7 win over the Royals. It came a month after he was beaned following an epic bat flip in a game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Wednesday, Anderson was hit in the helmet with a pitch from Royals starter Glenn Sparkman in the second inning. Sparkman was ejected and the White Sox soon jumped to a 7-1 lead. The Royals battled back to tie the game in the eighth inning, but the White Sox won on Anderson’s RBI double and finished a three-game sweep.

Guess what emoji Anderson used? A broom. Oh, and he added a photo of the infamous bat flip.

White Sox fans (unsurprisingly) loved it:

