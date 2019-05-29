Joakim Soria ejected from A’s game after arguing balls and strikes

Drew Butera on Joakim Soria’s tremendous catch: ‘Thank God he’s athletic’ Royals catcher Drew Butera praised Joakim Soria's catch in the eighth inning of a victory over Baltimore on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals catcher Drew Butera praised Joakim Soria's catch in the eighth inning of a victory over Baltimore on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

A’s pitcher Joakim Soria thought he had wriggled out the jam and was ready to run to the dugout on Tuesday night.

But home plate umpire James Hoye ruled Soria’s 1-2 curveball was out of the strike zone. Angels designated hitter Shohei Otanti then delivered a two-run single on Soria’s next pitch to give Los Angeles a 6-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning.

Soria was not pleased with Hoye and let him know it. Although Soria got Albert Pujols to ground out to end the inning, the damage was done, and Soria kept talking to Hoye, who threw him out of the game.

“There’s a human factor in the game and that’s the beauty of the game. I understand he’s human,” Soria, the former Royals pitcher, told the Associated Press. “He thought it was a ball, he called it. The only problem is because of the mistake I gave up two runs and we lost the game. ... In that specific situation you cannot miss. I understand he’s human. He’s there for a reason, too.”

Here is the pitch in question and Soria’s ejection: