‘Got em big mad:’ KU fans react to R.J. Hampton spurning college to go pro

Fans of Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech men’s basketball watched ESPN on Tuesday morning hoping to hear recruit R.J. Hampton say he would play for their favorite team.

Instead, Hampton announced he was going to play professional ball in New Zealand.

Hampton’s goal is to get to the NBA and he decided to spend a year making money rather than play NCAA basketball.

Shortly after announcing the decision, Hampton tweeted: “Big bag got em big mad” with an emoji.

Big bag got em big mad pic.twitter.com/lLriZf0vEv — 14 (@RjHampton14) May 28, 2019

Kansas fans offered a mostly positive response to Hampton’s decision:

God bless Jay Williams talking about Hampton joining the likes of Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay. Not helping man. Giant busts and this kid is next in line. #kubball — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) May 28, 2019

Boo! KU will miss you! Good luck @RjHampton14 ! — Parker (@cparker3161) May 28, 2019

Good luck. Can't blame you. Go get paid. Never a guarantee it will be there in the future. — Kyle Hall (@Big_C_KU) May 28, 2019

Remember how The Decision was the worst thing of all-time? RJ Hampton did the same thing except he didn’t even pick a team on his list.... outrage!! #kubball — Kyle Dolisi (@dolisi30) May 28, 2019

RJ Hampton committed to playing overseas (where he will get no attention) over the greatest place to play basketball — for free. #kubball #RCJH #IDontCare — KU Fran Fraschilla (@Just_Ask_Fran) May 28, 2019

Happy for you, good luck over there, Rock Chalk! — Brad Schmitz (@bradschmitz__) May 28, 2019

Losing out on Hampton would be obviously disappointing. But in the grand scheme of things:

1. Doke is back.

2. SDS is finally cleared.

3. Signed Tristan Enaruna



Still consider this off-season to be a win.



Now if only Dotson and possibly Grimes come back..#kubball — Andy Alessio (@THEAlessio10) May 28, 2019

Good luck to Hampton, at least he won’t be playing for Tech or Memphis. ‍♂️ #kubball #RockChalk — Christian Voran (@cjvoran) May 28, 2019

Wish I could have seen you at KU, but respect your decision 100%

go kill it over there!#brightfuture — Lane Aaron Barton️ (@lane_barton23) May 28, 2019