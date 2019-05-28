For Pete's Sake
‘Got em big mad:’ KU fans react to R.J. Hampton spurning college to go pro
Fans of Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech men’s basketball watched ESPN on Tuesday morning hoping to hear recruit R.J. Hampton say he would play for their favorite team.
Instead, Hampton announced he was going to play professional ball in New Zealand.
Hampton’s goal is to get to the NBA and he decided to spend a year making money rather than play NCAA basketball.
Shortly after announcing the decision, Hampton tweeted: “Big bag got em big mad” with an emoji.
Kansas fans offered a mostly positive response to Hampton’s decision:
