Infield at Guaranteed Rate Field turned into a swamp during White Sox-Royals game

Here are some signs that there has been a lot of rain lately:

1. Multiple people making jokes about building an ark

2. Meteorologists apologizing for their seven-day forecasts

3. A baseball player pretending to swim on an infield

The latter happened Monday shortly before the Royals’ game against the White Sox was suspended at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez stole second in the driving rain and there were puddles on the infield.

The umpire then called for a delay, and while Sanchez was heading to the dugout, he playfully pretended to swim/play in the mud:

The photos of the field showed how much work the groundskeepers faced to get the field ready:

This video from a Chicago Sun-Times reporter shows how much water there was in and around the infield:

No word on when or if it will resume. Field is drenched. pic.twitter.com/3zJpfze7Mn — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 27, 2019

A reporter for WGN in Chicago shared this photo of lightning striking outside the stadium: