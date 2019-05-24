KU fans react to Silvio De Sousa being cleared to play this fall by the NCAA

KU coach Bill Self comments on the two-year suspension of Silvio De Sousa that was handed down by the NCAA Following the KU Jayhawks 79-63 win Saturday, KU head coach Bill Self addressed the media and commented on the two-year suspension of Silvio De Sousa that was handed down by the NCAA Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the KU Jayhawks 79-63 win Saturday, KU head coach Bill Self addressed the media and commented on the two-year suspension of Silvio De Sousa that was handed down by the NCAA

Kansas basketball fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to their holiday weekend.

The NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement announced Friday that KU forward Silvio De Sousa had been cleared to play in the 2019-20 season.

In February, the NCAA ruled De Sousa had to miss the rest of the 2018-19 season and all of the 2019-20 season after determining “his guardian received payment from a university booster and agent and agreed to receive additional funds from the same person.”

But now De Sousa will be on the court for coach Bill Self’s team this fall.

And Jayhawks fans were thrilled:

THIS TWEET IS NOW UNPINNED... DE SOUSA IS ELIGIBLE NEXT SEASON!!!!! ️ #RCJH https://t.co/VdrfYLaTcM — Thomas Nelson (@Thomas_N127) May 24, 2019

Your perseverance and class through all of this is so admirable man. Congrats to you. Can’t wait to watch you next year! — Nick Ratliff (@MrNickRatliff) May 24, 2019

Couldn’t be happier for @SilvioDeSousa5!!! The way he handled this past year with class, patience, and determination exemplifies the person he is. #RCJH https://t.co/omPU9KwYn4 — Dominique Kropp (@DomiKropp) May 24, 2019

Rock Chalk Silvio! — KennyG (@kkg63) May 24, 2019

1st step towards a great memorial day weekend! #RCJH https://t.co/82zOFP6WWo — Alax Klein (@A_KLEIN55) May 24, 2019

THANK YOU for your outstanding support or your teammates throughout this mess. And for not losing your smile! #RockChalk kid. Go get em! — RO (@RoyalChiefJhawk) May 24, 2019

@SilvioDeSousa5 Mature beyond your years. Seminal moment in your life and happy for the character you showed throughout. Great things ahead!!! #rcjh — Ryan Braden (@rbrockchalk) May 24, 2019

SO HAPPY FOR YOU! (and us!) — Domi Nique (@Domi_Nique_Name) May 24, 2019

Congratulations to you. Nice to see justice done. Have a great summer! #RCJH — P G (@pdxjayhawk) May 24, 2019

Are you kidding! Thanks for hanging in there. Especially happy for you and your family. Including, of course, the Jayhawk Nation!. Now get to work for goodness sakes!. See you in the Fall. @KUHoops @KUAthletics #RockChalk — Steve Dillman (@MySjdillman) May 24, 2019

Yeeeeeaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!! Such great news!!!!! Can't wait to see you back on the court!!!!! #RCJH https://t.co/R7ZUoWHUtn — Waving The Wheat (@wavingthewheat) May 24, 2019