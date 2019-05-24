For Pete's Sake
KU fans react to Silvio De Sousa being cleared to play this fall by the NCAA
KU coach Bill Self comments on the two-year suspension of Silvio De Sousa that was handed down by the NCAA
Kansas basketball fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to their holiday weekend.
The NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement announced Friday that KU forward Silvio De Sousa had been cleared to play in the 2019-20 season.
In February, the NCAA ruled De Sousa had to miss the rest of the 2018-19 season and all of the 2019-20 season after determining “his guardian received payment from a university booster and agent and agreed to receive additional funds from the same person.”
But now De Sousa will be on the court for coach Bill Self’s team this fall.
And Jayhawks fans were thrilled:
