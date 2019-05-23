For Pete's Sake
Washington shares photos of quarterback Alex Smith visiting team at OTAs
Here’s a bit of good news for Alex Smith fans: he was at Washington’s organized-team activities on Thursday.
Smith, who suffered two broken bones in his lower right leg during a game last November, wasn’t in uniform or pads, but he did throw at least one pass.
Washington shared photos of Smith, but those images didn’t show his legs.
As of last week, Smith was still wearing an external fixator on his right leg.
Here are the photos Washington tweeted Thursday:
A reporter offered this update of Smith on Monday:
Smith, who was traded from the Chiefs to Washington last year, threw for 17,608 yards, 102 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in five seasons with the Chiefs.
