The Orioles had one of the worst defensive sequences of the season

There is only one word to use for this play: Inconceivable.

Yeah, I know what that word means, but it fits here when describing how the Orioles botched this play on Thursday night.

In the bottom of the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game at Cleveland, the Indians had the bases loaded with one out. In need of a ground ball, the Orioles got it from Jason Kipnis, who hit the ball to second baseman Hanser Alberto.

Alberto tried to tag Francisco Lindor, who backpedaled. Alberto threw to first baseman Chris Davis, who then saw Leonys Martin was trying to score from second.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Davis tried to throw out Martin, but he was safe, and the Indians ended up scoring two runs while Baltimore didn’t get an out.

The Orioles really botched this, and it may be the worst sequences of the season:

We don't have words to describe this highlight.



Just take a look. pic.twitter.com/3SvLuU9fPz — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 17, 2019