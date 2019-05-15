Julianna Zobrist files for divorce from former Royals star Ben Zobrist

Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City with the Chicago Cubs Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade.

Ben Zobrist spent less than four months with the Royals in 2015, but he and his family left an imprint on Kansas City fans.

Zobrist was a big reason why the Royals won the World Series, and his wife, Julianna, gave birth to a daughter just days after the World Series championship parade. The couple named her Blaise Royal Zobrist.

The family moved to Chicago in 2016 after Ben signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Cubs.





According to Cook County court records, Julianna Zobrist filed for divorce from Ben, who was granted a leave of absence last week. Court records show the filing was Monday. No reason was listed for her seeking the dissolution of the marriage, but the Chicago Sun-Times cited “irreconcilable differences.” The Chicago Tribune reported that the couple was married on Dec. 17, 2005, in Iowa City, Iowa, and that Julianna Zobrist “hired Berger Schatz attorney Karen Krehbiel, who represented Chicago billionaire hedge fund CEO Kenneth Griffin in his split with Anne Dias Griffin in 2014.” On the same day that Julianna Zobrist filed for divorce, Ben Zobrist filed for legal separation in Williamson, Tennessee, where the couple owns a house, according to the Tennessean. That newspaper reported that a “three-page filing says his wife ‘has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible.’” That filing says Ben Zobrist “hopes the parties will enter into a marital dissolution agreement and permanent parenting plan, or for a judge to enter an order of legal separation and have the two live separately, ‘unless they can reconcile.’” In addition to Blaise, the couple has a son, Zion, and another daughter, Kruse.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW