People around Royals’ Triple A affiliate share stories of Nicky Lopez’s kindness

Nicky Lopez open to play anywhere needed to help Royals succeed Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is hoping for an opportunity to play at any position that will help the team to succeed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is hoping for an opportunity to play at any position that will help the team to succeed.

Many Royals fans obviously have noted Nicky Lopez’s statistics at Triple A Omaha.

He’s hitting .353 with an on-base percentage of .457 and a .500 slugging percentage with six doubles, three homers, nine stolen bases and 27 runs scored.





But for those with and around the Storm Chasers, Lopez also is beloved for what he does off the field.

When the Royals announced that they were selecting Lopez from Omaha, people in Omaha shared stories about the newest Kansas City Royals player.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is from Martie Cordero, the Storm Chasers’ general manager:

Been waiting to use this... @nick3lopez after 1st game @WernerPark for @OMAStormChasers. 4-5 at the plate in a victory last June 29 & stayed after & signed for kids, unasked. So happy for this man. Enjoy & appreciate him @Royals fans. pic.twitter.com/ZZxh7aXwle — Martie J. Cordaro (@ChasersGM) May 14, 2019

Storm Chasers broadcaster Donny Baarns added to that message with this:

This was the first time of many in Omaha since last June. Nicky Lopez did stuff like this constantly. Kansas City, you're gonna love him. #Royals https://t.co/S0mrk42S70 — Donny Baarns (@DonnyBaarns) May 14, 2019

Photographer/blogger Minda Haas had this to say on Twitter: