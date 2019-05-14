Avila softball player knocks over outfield fence while making home-run saving catch

Avila softball player makes incredible catch while crashing through fence Avila University's Kayla Robison chases down a long fly ball from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma's Kristen Prieto in the bottom of the sixth inning of Avila's NAIA Softball Opening Round game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Avila University's Kayla Robison chases down a long fly ball from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma's Kristen Prieto in the bottom of the sixth inning of Avila's NAIA Softball Opening Round game.

Avila got off to a rough start Monday in the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round in Dodge City, Kan., but the Eagles did make it on ESPN.

Left fielder Kayla Robison was featured on the top 10 plays on “SportsCenter” for running through an outfield wall to rob a home run. Yep, through the wall.

The Eagles were tied 3-3 with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma when the Drovers’ Kristen Prieto crushed a pitch to left field in the sixth inning. Robison ran down the ball and caught it at the wall, which she knocked over. You can see the catch in the video above.

Avila ended up losing 6-3 and will face Bellevue (Neb.) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the double-elimination tournament.

