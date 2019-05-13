The Royals’ Crown Vision board had a major malfunction during Saturday’s game

Take a look inside Royals’ Crown Vision board -- and view from the top On Snapchat, the Kansas City Royals took a behind-the scenes look at their Crown Vision board. That included a stop atop the structure. Video is courtesy of the Kansas City Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Snapchat, the Kansas City Royals took a behind-the scenes look at their Crown Vision board. That included a stop atop the structure. Video is courtesy of the Kansas City Royals.

Not much went right for the Royals on Saturday night as they lost 7-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals were held to four hits, made an error and starter Brad Keller allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings of work.

Heck, there were even problems with the Crown Vision board at one point.

When Jorge Soler was at the plate, the Crown Vision board showed a photo of Alex Gordon. And highlighted Hunter Dozier’s name and stats, which indicated he was batting. The name of the player to the left of Gordon’s photo was Billy Hamilton, and included test text, which said he had reached on an erwer.

Hamilton wasn’t playing in the game.

So, yeah, there were quite a few erwers on the board. David Lesky, who writes for Royals Review and Baseball Prospectus, shared a photo on Twitter:

