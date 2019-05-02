For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Dan Patrick opens up about health issue he’s been dealing with

Screengrab of Dan Patrick Show Twitter video

Sportscaster Dan Patrick revealed Thursday that he’s been batting a health issue for the last seven years during an emotional segment on his show.

Patrick said he’s been dealing with “brain fog” as a side effect of a drug he’s been taken for Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

“I don’t know where I’m headed over the next five months,” Patrick said. “I’ve been going through treatments here for what I have is called Polymyalgia Rheumatica. I’ve had it for seven years. It’s intense joint pain. And if anybody’s ever had this, then you’ll understand, it’s like having the flu and you’re not nauseous. ... I woke up one Saturday morning, and I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t walk. It was joint pain, both hands, both shoulders, both elbows, both hips, both knees. Even a tooth I had replaced, I could feel pain. Every single morning. Getting out of bed. I hated getting out of bed.”

Patrick said he doesn’t know how he got it, but he was given Prednisone (steroids) and the pain went away. However, he said he was depressed, had suicidal thoughts, became emotional and wondered if he should continue hosting his radio show.

A hospital offered him access to a drug that helped the disease, but it led to memory loss that has plagued him.

Patrick, the former ESPN host who turns 63 this month, talked about what he’s faced Thursday during his show. He shared this clip on Twitter:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  