Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders writes inspirational message as member of ’0 star gang’

Chiefs’ Veach and team ‘really ecstatic’ with draft results Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said they got the outcome they wanted from Friday’s NFL draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said they got the outcome they wanted from Friday’s NFL draft.

It’s fair to say some people never expected Chiefs defensive lineman Khalen Saunders would end up in the NFL.

Saunders, who was picked in the third round of last week’s draft, never forgot the recruiting rating he got while at Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Well, make that the rating he never received.

Saunders posted a screenshot of his zero-star rating on Twitter and shared this message: “This will be my last testimony.. but often times i see high school athletes stress over stars by their name. Complaining that they only have 1 or 2 stars. I just want to be the voice of the #0Star gang. Many have tried to discourage me from my dream. DON’T EVER let THEM win.”

This will be my last testimony.. but often times i see high school athletes stress over stars by their name. Complaining that they only have 1 or 2 stars. I just want to be the voice of the #0Star gang. Many have tried to discourage me from my dream. DON’T EVER let THEM win. pic.twitter.com/lHxvdOffD1 — Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) May 1, 2019

Saunders ended up playing at Western Illinois and was the second player in the last 10 years to be drafted from the school.